Main Photo

Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits from the third tee during the second round of the Tour Championship.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which returns this week for a fourth tournament, this time outside of Boston.

The signing of Smith, who had been deflecting questions about his imminent departure since the day he won the claret jug, gives Greg Norman his first player from the top 10 in the world.

