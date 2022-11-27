BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA.

Smith had six birdies and four bogeys — including two in a row on 11 and 12 that saw his lead reduced to just one — before another bogey on the 18th to finish the hot and gusty day with a 54-hole total of 11-under 202 at Royal Queensland.

