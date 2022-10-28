SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three month since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Atwal had not played golf of any kind since returning from India until last Friday, and he wasn’t sure how his 49-year-old body would hold up over 18 holes. He felt great, and he played even better.

