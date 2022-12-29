Main Photo

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist lifts the Camellia Bowl Trophy in front of his team after they defeated Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

 MICKEY WELSH/THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER VIA AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Buffalo built a lead with Cole Snyder’s passing and Alex McNulty’s kicking.

The Bulls put the Camellia Bowl away with an unrelenting barrage of fourth-quarter runs by Tajay Ahmed for a 23-21 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Recommended for you