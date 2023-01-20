Main Photo

Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday, after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.

 AP FILE PHOTO

MIAMI — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday.

Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

