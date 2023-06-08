Main Photo

PSG’s Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

 MICHEL EULER/AP PHOTO

LONDON — The soccer world is waiting for Lionel Messi’s decision.

The Argentina great, fresh off winning the World Cup in December, is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain. The big question now surrounds where he will go next.

