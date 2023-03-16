Main Photo

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero (5) tangles with San Antonio Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan (10) and Zach Collins under the basket.

 DARREN ABATE/AP PHOTO

SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs had a franchise-high 22 3-pointers and season-high 39 assists in a 132-114 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

“That’s kind of how we’ve got to play,” Spurs guard Devin Vassell said. “That’s really the Spurs way, moving the ball and getting a great shot. That’s what we did tonight.”

