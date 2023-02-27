Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

Sofia Goggia of Italy reacts in the finish area during an alpine ski, women’s World Cup downhill race in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sunday.

 ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/KEYSTONE via AP

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Sofia Goggia raced toward another World Cup downhill title with a fifth win in her dominating season on Sunday.

Goggia raced through lightly falling snow and was fastest on the lower section of the Mont Lachaux course to finish 0.15 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone, her Italy teammate who matched a career-best result in downhill.

