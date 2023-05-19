MIAMI — Both of the Miami Marlins’ wins over the Washington Nationals have come down to one person: Jorge Soler.
A day after hitting a game-ending home run in the series opener, Soler hit a go-ahead two-run homer on Wednesday night to help the Marlins to a 4-3 victory.
With the Marlins trailing 2-1, Luis Arraez led off the fourth with a single before Soler sent MacKenzie Gore’s first pitch to left-center for his 11th home run of the season.
On Tuesday night, Soler drove a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center in a 5-4 win for his first career walk-off shot.
“If we play together like we’re playing right now, I think we’ll be fine,” Arraez said. “Especially (Soler), when he hits the ball, he’s strong. When he hits the ball, it’s a homer.”
The Marlins (22-21) clinched the series and won their third straight game, while the Nationals, who are last in the NL East, fell to 18-25.
Bryan De La Cruz gave Miami a two-run cushion in the sixth with an RBI double against Gore (3-3). Andres Machado replaced Gore and retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Yuli Gurriel to end the inning. De La Cruz stretched his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.
Washington pulled within 4-3 in the seventh. Corey Dickerson led off the inning with a single against Andrew Nardi, and Ildemaro Vargas singled in the next at-bat off JT Chargois. A throwing error by shortstop Jon Berti advanced the runners before Alex Call drove in Dickerson on a ground out. Chargois then struck out CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas to end the threat.
Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.
Gore gave up five hits, four runs, struck out seven and walked three.
Dickerson, a designated hitter Wednesday, blasted a two-run shot 433 feet to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first. It was Dickerson’s first at-bat since going on the injured list in April with a left calf strain.
That was also the only damage allowed by Miami starter Edward Cabrera (3-3). He gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none. He was lifted after 79 pitches and five innings because of a blister, manager Skip Schumaker said, adding that Cabrera has a history with blisters.
“Instead of forcing him to go one more inning at 80-something pitches, it just felt like the right move to pull him right there and not make this a thing the next two or three starts,” Schumaker said.
A sacrifice fly by Gurriel in the second made it 2-1 and scored De La Cruz, who walked and advanced on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.
Segura had his second straight multi-hit game with a single in the first and a triple in the fifth.