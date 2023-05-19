Main Photo

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) is congratulated by Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Both of the Miami Marlins’ wins over the Washington Nationals have come down to one person: Jorge Soler.

A day after hitting a game-ending home run in the series opener, Soler hit a go-ahead two-run homer on Wednesday night to help the Marlins to a 4-3 victory.

Recommended for you