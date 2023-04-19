Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Jorge Soler follow through on a two-run home run during the seventh inning.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Jorge Soler hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sánchez had two hits each for the Marlins, who have won five of six.

