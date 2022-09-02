Main Photo

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott tries to fire up his team. South Florida plays BYU on Saturday.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Jeff Scott looks at South Florida’s season opener against No. 25 BYU as an opportunity for his team to set the tone for a promising future.

Scott is beginning the third season of a rebuild that’s produced just three victories over two years.

Recommended for you