TAMPA — Jeff Scott looks at South Florida’s season opener against No. 25 BYU as an opportunity for his team to set the tone for a promising future.
Scott is beginning the third season of a rebuild that’s produced just three victories over two years.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 7:25 am
The Bulls this season face two Power Five opponents, as well as BYU and three other programs that will move to the Big 12 next year. Their challenge is to make the most of those chances so they can strengthen their case for inclusion in future discussions about major conference realignment.
“I think kind of the word that I’ve been using with our team is we’re going to have several opportunities this year for those breakthrough moments for our program to take that next step,” Scott said. “We’ve got to be able to go out and have success against good teams like BYU.”
In addition to hosting BYU and Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall on Saturday night, the Bulls face Power Five opponents Florida and Louisville on the road this month.
Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida — three American Athletic Conference rivals that will join BYU in moving to the Big 12 — also are part of the difficult schedule that will gauge USF’s progress under Scott.
“We want to make sure that when people look at the landscape of college football, the next time there’s a chance for realignment, we want them to look at South Florida and say: ‘Hey, those guys can compete. Those guys deserve to move up,’ “ Scott said. “There’s a lot of factors that go into that, but probably the No. 1 factor is your winning on the field.”
