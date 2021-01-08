TAMPA — Elena Tsineke hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 18 South Florida to a 66-48 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday night.
South Florida (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) has won seven straight and will play its third game in eight days, hosting Houston in a rescheduled game on Saturday.
Tsineke, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Thessaloniki, Greece, was 11 of 16 from the field. Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points for the Bulls.
Asia Strong had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State (3-5, 0-3), which shot 14 of 48 (29%) overall. Ene Adams had 10 points.