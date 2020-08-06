SAN FRANCISCO — The spotlight on Jordan Spieth should be bright enough to cut through the marine layer blanketing Harding Park this week at the PGA Championship.
Win this major and he joins the most exclusive club in golf with the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Only five other players — Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen — have won all four majors since the Masters began in 1934.
This is his fourth chance, and each year becomes more difficult. The longest anyone went from winning the third leg to completing the Grand Slam was three years by Player and Nicklaus.
And hardly anyone is talking about it.
It’s not because Brooks Koepka is trying to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, or because Tiger Woods is going for his record-tying fifth PGA. It’s not even because golf has returned amid a coronavirus pandemic that has kept spectators away from a major championship for the first time.
Spieth has become an afterthought because he hasn’t won since he captured the British Open three years ago.
Who would have guessed that? Certainly not the 27-year-old Texan.
“If you told me that, I’d probably say that guy is kind of a jerk and I’d walk the other way,” Spieth said with a smile. “But here we are. And I hope to end that as soon as possible.”