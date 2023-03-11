Main Photo

Jordan Spieth watches his putt on the 11th green drop into the hole during the second round of the Players Championship.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jordan Spieth figured he would be the latest to pay the price at the TPC Sawgrass on a day of big numbers. Instead, he got a break he never imagined Friday at The Players Championship.

Not everyone so lucky, least of all Max McGreevy, who needed a birdie on the final hole just to break 90.

