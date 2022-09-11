Main Photo

Spectators watch the Accession Council, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch, on the big screen at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain.

 ADAM DAVY/PA VIA AP

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.

Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed.

Recommended for you