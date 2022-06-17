Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

4:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut

