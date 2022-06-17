Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
4:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut