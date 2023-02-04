Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 4
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana
ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati
FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York
FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.
USA — Davidson at UMass
1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State
CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., Newark, N.J.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville
ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Iowa
USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
3 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Clemson
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, Newark, N.J.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Indiana St.
ESPN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
FOX — St. John’s at Xavier
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Wofford at Furman
ESPNEWS — Bradley at N. Iowa
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Creighton
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPNEWS — Oklahoma at West Virginia
ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Jose St.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
CBS — Bellator 290 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (Heavyweights), Inglewood, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LA Lakers at New Orleans
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, Sunrise, Fla.
4 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, Sunrise, Fla.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland at England (Taped)
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
9:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, Second Round, Rabat, Morocco
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, Second Round, Tangier, Morocco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Leicester City
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final