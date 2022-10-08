Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 8
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Georgia
CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
CNBC — The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2
4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals