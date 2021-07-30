Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

FITNESS

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 2, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, Boyds, Md.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Washington

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 2

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4

Recommended for you