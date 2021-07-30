Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
FITNESS
11 p.m.
CBSSN — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 2, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, Boyds, Md.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Washington
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC
10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 2
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4