Thursday, July 1
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles
ESPYS
7 p.m.
ESPN — ESPYS Nomination Special
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston
4 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)
9 p.m.
ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal
9:40 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway