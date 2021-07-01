Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 1

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles

ESPYS

7 p.m.

ESPN — ESPYS Nomination Special

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)

9 p.m.

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal

9:40 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway

