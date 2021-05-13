Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
12 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
2:35 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
5:10 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington (1 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals