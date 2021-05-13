Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

2:35 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

5:10 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington (1 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

