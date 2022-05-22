Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 22

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7:30 a.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Cape Town

12 p.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. SLAC

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Germany, Group A, Helsinki

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 3

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3

RODEO

10 a.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

GOLF — Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

SYFY — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

1 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

