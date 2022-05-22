Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 22
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7:30 a.m.
NBATV — US Monastir vs. Cape Town
12 p.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. SLAC
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain
1 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped)
4 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
10 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
1 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
5 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Germany, Group A, Helsinki
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3
RODEO
10 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
GOLF — Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
SYFY — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
1 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
FOX — Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington