Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 29

BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Game for Charity: From Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

FUTSAL

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Semifinal, Kaunas, Lithuania

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Colorado

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guápiles, Round 16 Leg 2, Panama City, Panama

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Campeones Cup: Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew SC

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Alianza FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Round 16 Leg 2, San Salvador, El Salvador

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Real Estelí F.C. vs. C.D. Marathón, Round 16 Leg 2, Estelí, Nicaragua

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San-Diego-ATP Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

