Sunday, October 3

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington

CYCLING

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)

FUTSAL

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania

12:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at New England

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3

