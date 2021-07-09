Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn
2:30: a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals”
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Semifinals”
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut
NBATV — New York at Indiana
9 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix