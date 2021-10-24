Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 24

AHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

4 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Chicago

10 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)

RUGBY

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

