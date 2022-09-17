Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech
12 p.m.
ABC — UConn at Michigan
BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana
CBSSN — Villanova at Army
ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska
FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor
SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia
PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA
2:30 p.m.
NBC — California at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech
BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
CBS — Penn St. at Auburn
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois
ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota
FOX — BYU at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at Houston
FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
5 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest
NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green
PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State
FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Washington
BTN — Nevada at Iowa
CBSSN — UCF at FAU
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan
FS1 — SMU at Maryland
SECN — South Florida at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)
FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona
PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia