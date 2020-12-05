Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, December 5

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

11:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS2 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

1 p.m.

CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Arizona

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence

7 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State

9 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State

ACCN — West Carolina at North Carolina

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

FOX — Texas at Kansas State

FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers

FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio

ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina State

FOX — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State

ESPN — Oregon at California

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Duke

CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State

FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

ESPN — Oregon State at Utah

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Burnley

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped)

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

SURFING

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped) ---

Sunday, December 6

AUTO RACING

12:05 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BIATHLON

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova at Texas

2 p.m.

BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State

ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech

SECN — Stetson at Florida

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

BTN — Central Florida at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas Christian

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State

SECN — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State

ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State

SECN — Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State

8 p.m.

BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville

ESPNU — South Carolina at Iowa State

2 p.m.

ACCN — Penn State at Syracuse

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

ESPNU — Indiana at Kentucky

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, Washington at Stanford

6 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Southern California

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Miami, Jacksonville at Minnesota, Las Vegas at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, NY Giants at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Green Bay, New England at LA Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester (taped)

SKIING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton