Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas
3 p.m.
ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
