Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 23
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:53 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin
PAC-12N — Washington at California
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga
CBSSN — Portland at San Francisco
FS1 — UCLA at Utah
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee
PAC-12N — California at Utah
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
ESPN — Calgary at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds
XFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
FX — St. Louis at Seattle
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.