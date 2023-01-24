Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Austin at Sioux Falls
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lazio
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
