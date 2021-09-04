Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane

ACCN — Colgate at Boston College

BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers

CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn

ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan

ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.

FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin

FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

CBSSN — Marshall at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.

SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio

ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston

FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.

ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech

BTN — UTSA at Illinois

SECN — FAU at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M

PAC-12N — Montana at Washington

8:30 p.m.

FOX — LSU at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas

FS1 — Nevada at California

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women’s Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Indiana

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Minnesota

