Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane
ACCN — Colgate at Boston College
BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers
CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn
ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan
ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.
FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin
FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
CBSSN — Marshall at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland
4 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.
SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio
ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston
FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.
ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech
BTN — UTSA at Illinois
SECN — FAU at Florida
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M
PAC-12N — Montana at Washington
8:30 p.m.
FOX — LSU at UCLA
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas
FS1 — Nevada at California
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo
9 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women’s Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped)
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Indiana
8 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Minnesota