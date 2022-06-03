Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, Auburn, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, College Park, Md.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Statesboro, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, Corvallis, Ore.

6 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arizona, Coral Gables Regional, Game 1, Miami

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Austin at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, Barcelona, Spain

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix

