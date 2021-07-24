Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Secaucus, N.J.

RUGBY

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis

3:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC

7:30 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim’s Army, First Round, Peoria, Ill.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of ‘Paign, First Round, Peoria, Ill.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, Semifinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Tennis: Mifel Open, Singles Final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final

