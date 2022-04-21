Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 21

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

9 p.m.

NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3

9 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

