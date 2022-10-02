Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 2
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
1 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MiLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds