Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Geelong
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
BOXING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, Orlando, Fla.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England (Taped)
2 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Warner Robins, Ga.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Whitestown, Ind.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Kansas City
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at New York