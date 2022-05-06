Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
USFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix