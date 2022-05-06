Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon

AUTO RACING

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

USFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix

