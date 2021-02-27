Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, February 27

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

CBS — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

CBS — Washington at Arizona

CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — VCU at Davidson

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at UConn

3 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

CBS — Florida at Kentucky

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason

5 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

6 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Utah

ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Buffalo at LSU

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at San Antonio

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn

NBAGL BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

RODEO

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Italy (taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales at England (taped)

SKIING

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

12 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final

3 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, Dallas