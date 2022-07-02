Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 2
3ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
8:20 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3’s vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark
1 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special