Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 29
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.
COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.)
COLLEGE LACROSEE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — UConn at Georgetown
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds