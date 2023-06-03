Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, June 3
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota OR NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig, Final, Berlin
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
TENNIS
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — Houston vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Birmingham