Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle
CHARITY BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Phoenix
