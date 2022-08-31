Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 31
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 4:28 am
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2
