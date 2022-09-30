Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 30
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 30
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Collins Hill at Buford
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.