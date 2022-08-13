Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Drake’s Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
10 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
9 a.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
2:30 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
3 p.m.
CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)