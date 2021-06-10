Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 10
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington