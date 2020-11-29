Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 29

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland

SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

4 p.m.

BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Miami

BTN — Oakland at Michigan

PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

SECN — Belmont at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Atlanta, LA Chargers at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Miami at NY Jets, Cleveland at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Cincinnati, Carolina at Minnesota, Arizona at New England

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at London

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)