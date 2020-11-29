Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, November 29
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland
SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
4 p.m.
BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Miami
BTN — Oakland at Michigan
PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
SECN — Belmont at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Atlanta, LA Chargers at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Miami at NY Jets, Cleveland at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Cincinnati, Carolina at Minnesota, Arizona at New England
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at London
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal
SKIING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)