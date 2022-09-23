Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 23
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:20 am
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: TBD
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse
8 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Air Force
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany
