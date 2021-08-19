Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 19
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Women’s Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City
7 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Draft
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
12 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles